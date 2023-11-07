World of Barbie Comes to Dallas November 18th

Listen Live
Published on November 6, 2023

Come on, Barbie, let’s go party! Experience the world of Barbie with multiple interactive activations that showcase the lifestyle and many careers of Barbie.

We are excited for the fun and iconic activation coming to Frisco, Texas, beginning November 18th at Stone Brior Mall which is open to all ages. It will take approximately 90 minutes to enjoy the full experience.

Get glammed up and grab your bestie for the sips after sunset for adults to indulge in light bites and Barbie-themed drinks. Each date has a limited capacity and specific dates.

We encourage you to look at the schedule and book the best date that is convenient for you.

