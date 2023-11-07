Listen Live
Latto Just Went Face to Face With The O.G.

Published on November 6, 2023

You never know how far you will get until, you apply yourself. Latto admits to just witnessing a real life full circle play out, in regards

to sitting down going face to face with a hip hop icon. Snoop Dogg gives Latto her flowers as well. Check out who claims to be Snoops

biggest crush. The Rolling Stone brand is definitely a huge platform to be recognized on. Press play for the break down dual interview.

