Texas Rangers’ World Series Parade Takes Over Arlington

GO AND TAKE IT!
Today the Texas Rangers will celebrate their World Series win with fans in the Arlington Entertainment District starting at 12:15 PM! The parade is free, and following the parade will be a ceremony in the North Plaza outside of Globe Life Field according to the MLB website. They also note, “parking will be available at Globe Life Field, Choctaw Stadium, AT&T Stadium and the Esports Stadium Arlington + Expo Center will be open to the public to park for free.” See map below for the Official Parade Route!
Map Courtesy of CBS News, MLB
CBS News also reports some streets surrounding Globe Life Field will be blocked off at 10 AM. See below:
- Cowboys Way between AT&T Way and Stadium Drive
- AT&T Way between Cowboys Way and Nolan Ryan Expressway
- Nolan Ryan Expressway between AT&T Way and E Road to Six Flags Drive
- E Road to Six Flags Drive between Nolan Ryan Expressway and Ballpark Way
- Ballpark Way between E Road to Six Flags Drive and Cowboys Way
- Randol Mill Road will also be closed between AT&T Way and Ballpark Way
The Texas Rangers won the World Series on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 sweeping the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0!
The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Richard Roundtree, Legendary Star of “Shaft,” Dies at 81
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Viral Vibes Caught On Camera With Some Louisiana Legends (Bling Bling)
-
100 Things your future spouse & you should talk about BEFORE Marriage.
-
Holiday Jump Off Contest
-
17 Sexy Pics Of Nicole Murphy (PHOTOS)
-
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2023