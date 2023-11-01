Mike EPPS Just Got Dropped In A Volcano

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Mike Epps aka Dae Dae from Friday is back on the small screen. Press play and check out Mike live with Jimmy Kimmel.

Talk about leaving the country, and enjoying life in Iceland. Mike Epps keeps it real about being overseas. No new confirmation on a Friday

reboot, however learning about his volcano experience and buying weed from Iceland with the help from Snoop Dogg. New houses on the block

just like childhood, thanks to Mike’s wife brand idea.

Follow your Pilot P-skillz on all platforms at @Pskillzflo