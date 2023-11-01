Nelly and Ashanti Just Broke It Down

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Its no secret that Nelly and Ashanti have been kicking it extra tough lately. After originally meeting at an award show,

these two love birds have been winning and dinning each other more and more via social media. Nelly of course popped off

the celebrations for her birthday a couple weeks back, with some top of the line expensive gifts via the jewelry department. Press play to

see how Ashanti decided to make Nelly’s birthday one to remember. With Halloween style camo costume vibes loaded They just broke down what

true love and happiness feels like. Check out the Impala gift Ashanti surprised Nelly with.

