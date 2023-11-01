Nelly and Ashanti Just Broke It Down

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Its no secret that Nelly and Ashanti have been kicking it extra tough lately. After originally meeting at an award show,
these two love birds have been winning and dinning each other more and more via social media. Nelly of course popped off
the celebrations for her birthday a couple weeks back, with some top of the line expensive gifts via the jewelry department. Press play to
see how Ashanti decided to make Nelly’s birthday one to remember. With Halloween style camo costume vibes loaded They just broke down what
true love and happiness feels like. Check out the Impala gift Ashanti surprised Nelly with.
