Here’s Your Opportunity To Smell Like Beyonce

Congratulations to perhaps the most popular singer to ever come out of Texas, Queen B. Beyonce has had quite a year from coast

to coast. France to Florida and back women, men, and kids all dressed out in their platinum silver outfits and made their way inside the

Renaissance tour. Now as the new trend may leave you smelling like the queen on purpose. Press play to learn about her new perfume

that’s going for roughly 160 bucks plus shipping and handling. Ce Noir has a personal meaning, keep watching for the educational moment.

Fans can expect to smell like Beyonce some time during the product release in November 2023.

