Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz Live On The Spot Is An Hilarious Vibe

The cat or goat however you see it is finally out of the bag. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz have been putting in some work behind the scenes.
The joint album is on the way November 17, 2023! “Welcome 2 Collegrove” maybe the livest piece of audio we hear thus year. Press play for a full
break down of how Wayne & 2 Chainz really met. Real stories don’t deserve a filter. We also learned that their music career isn’t the only bond they
have. Wayne was actually in 2 Chainz’s wedding. Press pray for sneak peek tease at the new album . Jimmy Fallon was the perfect host when it
comes to dissecting this collaborating project.
