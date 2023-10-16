Drake’s Son Drops His First Freestyle “My Man” Plus Music Video!

It took all this time for the world to understand what Drake meant when he said “I’m not hiding my son from the world, I’m hiding the world from my son.” Most celebrities struggle to keep intimate moments private, so it’s no wonder the ‘Champagne Papi’ wanted to protect his most prized possession; his first born son Adonis Graham who just celebrated his 6th birthday!

Of course mom and dad shared their posts on social media, but it seems like Adonis really wanted to celebrate himself and make sure the world knows EXACTLY who he is! Check out Baby 6God’s release of his first freestyle and music video to “My Man”.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblackl