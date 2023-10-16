Breaking: Suspect Identified and Charged in State Fair of Texas Shooting That Injured 3

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Saturday, October 14th chaos erupted on fair grounds after shots were fired and families ran for cover. Cameron Turner, age 22, was identified by Dallas police as the suspect. He is in custody on three counts of aggravated assault with a lethal weapon.

Sunday morning, the Texas State Fair issued a statement in which its staff expressed their deepest sorrow over the incident that occurred at the fairground and announced that they would reopen at 2:00pm.

Fair goers ran for cover as they were told by staff that the fair was closed.

Active shooters in public places are beginning to be to much of a norm, and we have to take extra steps to make sure that we have a plan in case of emergencies such as these.