Saturday, October 14th chaos erupted on fair grounds after shots were fired and families ran for cover. Cameron Turner, age 22, was identified by Dallas police as the suspect. He is in custody on three counts of aggravated assault with a lethal weapon.
Sunday morning, the Texas State Fair issued a statement in which its staff expressed their deepest sorrow over the incident that occurred at the fairground and announced that they would reopen at 2:00pm.
Fair goers ran for cover as they were told by staff that the fair was closed.
Active shooters in public places are beginning to be to much of a norm, and we have to take extra steps to make sure that we have a plan in case of emergencies such as these.
-
T.I. Breaks Down Why He's Been Missing In Action
-
Viral Vibes Caught On Camera With Some Louisiana Legends (Bling Bling)
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She and Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016
-
Lil Baby Didn't Make The Cut
-
4 Months After She Died, Jacky Oh’s Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed
-
Breaking: Suspect Identified and Charged in State Fair of Texas Shooting That Injured 3
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)