2023 Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse Wows DFW!

This October brought North Texans a rare experience that wont happen again in this part of the world until 2046, according to NASA! The annular eclipse known as the ‘Ring of Fire’ crossed the DFW with an 80-85% viewing coverage showing the moon passing between the Earth and sun at its farthest point of orbit from Earth. Since the moon is farther out, it doesn’t cover the entire sun leaving a what looks like a “ring” around the sun..hence the name.

Space.com shares that “part of the moon’s shadow will travel faster than 550,000 mph, more than twice as fast as a bolt of lightning. It will also travel as slow as 1,250 mph, about the same as a jet fighter.” If you missed the eclipse check out the livestream over Texas below!

The next total solar eclipse will happen next year on April 8, and local airlines in the DFW are already planning to give residents a closer look! NBCDFW reports that Southwest Airlines has “identified select flights that are most likely to be in direct or partial paths of the major celestial event on April 8, 2024, and four of those flights either depart from or arrive at Love Field. Due to flight conditions on the day of the event, flight paths may vary.”

Check out some of the flight options available to take your eclipse experience to a new height…literally!

These flights are most likely to have the best view of the eclipse:

Southwest Flight #1252: departs Dallas (Love Field) at 12:45 p.m. CDT for Pittsburgh

Southwest Flight #1721: departs Austin at 12:50 p.m. CDT for Indianapolis

Southwest Flight #1910: departs St. Louis at 1:20 p.m. CDT for Houston (Hobby)

These flights may cross the path of totality:

Southwest Flight #955 departs Dallas (Love Field) at 12:50 p.m. CDT for Chicago (Midway)

Southwest Flight #506: departs Milwaukee at 1:05 p.m. CDT for Dallas (Love Field)

Southwest Flight #1734: departs Houston (Hobby) at 1:35 p.m. CDT for Indianapolis

Southwest F light # 1682: departs Chicago (Midway) at 1:30 p.m. CDT for Austin

Southwest flight #3108: departs Nashville at 1:40 p.m. CDT for Dallas (Love Field

List Courtesy of NBC DFW

