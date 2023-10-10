DFW Job Fair Event Logo and Graphics_RD Dallas_January 2023
T.I. Breaks Down Why He’s Been Missing In Action

Published on October 10, 2023

T.i. is back like he never life fresh off a social media hiatus. Busy on the grind T.i. admits to his social media absence being a

formal business decision. After recently re surfacing on his wife’s “Tiny” instagram page to break the news to fans, T.i. shows love to all the

community & friends participation with the new independent film. Da Partments showcases the inside look into a world within worlds. Press play for

the reason why bills and bad news go hand in hand. From DC Young Fly, to Lil Duval even Karlous Miller along with a heavy list of Atlanta talent.

