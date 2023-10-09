Dak Prescott Speaks On The Game Play

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Dak Prescott breaks his silence on last nights performances against the 49ers. Honesty goes a far way when it comes to admitting your flaws. Check out the post game conference in regards to not securing the win against the west coast.

