Dak Prescott Speaks On The Game Play

Published on October 9, 2023

Dak Prescott breaks his silence on last nights performances against the 49ers. Honesty goes a far way when it comes to admitting your flaws. Check out the post game conference in regards to not securing the win against the west coast.

