Drake Accused By Joe Budden For Not Keeping Up With His Age

Some call it strategy others like Joe Budden think its a waste of energy. Press play at Joe Budden’s reaction

to Drake‘s new album that’s shaking up the internet one bar at a time. For All The Dogs is picking up traction either

way it goes, due to the celebrity status and real life quotable lines . Joe seems to mean this with respect, on a bigger scale. How ever

Drake expediously returned his thoughts about the podcast reaction video via instagram.

