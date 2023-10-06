Drake Brought His Son Adonis Outside For New Visuals

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Drake has shook the internet up again, in less than 24 hours. 23 tracks strong Mr. “Do Right And Kill Everything ” . The new album has brought out

a diverse list of features, from SZA, Sexxy Red, Party Next Door, Bad Bunny, Lil Yachty even Chicago native Chief Keef . But one person we all

didn’t see coming would have to be Drake’s son Adonis. Press play for the debut of and Jr. tearing up the big screen with his cameo

appearance. This record also seems to address NBA Youngboy’s diss from the past. Drake is the king of subliminals.

