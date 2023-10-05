Listen Live
Lil Baby Didn’t Make The Cut

Published on October 5, 2023

Lil Baby was missing in action, on his “Close friend” Jayda Wayda‘s birthday celebration. Maybe it was just because it was

girls trip only. Either way Jayda appears to have had a blast, with her gang. Press play for the shenanigans and more when the alcohol gets

involved. Jayda has been on a traveling spree lately. If you can remember less than a month ago she and the girlies were stuck in Asia trying to pay

for food with American money. The vibes look like fun during her Birthday celebration.

