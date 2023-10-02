BlueFace Baby Skating On Thin Ice During Court Case

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
West Coast rapper Blueface appears in court after a 2022 Las Vegas shooting incident, which left another male grazed in hand by bullet.
Press play for the full break down on the details as it regards to Blueface‘ fighting the court system in order to stay out of jail.
The judge gave Blueface a stern eye when it comes to him and fire arms. Check out the in room energy after the man grazed by bullet testifies
in front of the court. With a suspended jail sentence hanging over his head, Blue may be on the right track of positivity.
