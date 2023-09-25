Usher Caught On Camera With Gabrielle Face Just Inches Away

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Usher may be player of the year after getting himself out of this tight squeeze and ease. Recently he was caught on camera with the
singing energy and activity towards, Bring It On superstar Gabrielle Union during his infamous Las Vegas Show. Press play to hear, and see the
humbleness in Usher’s actions once he realizes, the bigger picture. Overall it was more of a respect type of energy once Usher played the next few
moments out in his head. Even confessing that Wade would probably knock his head off and dunk it . We all have seen the worst case scenario play
out via the Keke Palmer & her significant other a few weeks ago.
