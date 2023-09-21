Happy Beyoncé Day in Dallas! The Beehive is locked and loaded for tonight’s Renaissance Tour at AT&T Stadium! We want to make sure fans have all their T’s crossed and I’s dotted BEFORE arriving to the concert. From bag policies, parking, and Uber rides we want to make sure everyone is ready to go!
THINGS TO KNOW:
- Doors open at 6 p.m. All parking near the stadium will cost at least an extra $50! The parking lot will be open at 3 p.m.
- The eastbound I-30 entrance from AT&T Way and Baird Farm Road will be closed off. Find another way home Felicia.
- If you’re catching a Lyft or Uber, Your ride will pick you up at Lot 15 on Slaughter Street and Web Street.
Last but not least, AT&T’s bag policy is VERY strict. Don’t make the mistake of carrying too much into the arena. After all, it is a concert! All you need is your wallet, a passion for fashion, and a good stretch before you leave home cause you’ll be dancing all night!
- The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P , Saturdays 12P-3P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack
-
Rest in Peace: Irish Grinstead of 90’s Group 702 Passes Away at Age 43
-
Ashanti Breaks The News About Nelly One Last Time
-
[VIDEO] Kevin Hart Visits Houston Bar and Serves H-Town Crowd Drinks
-
Latto Just Found Out 2 Chainz Was Her Cousin
-
Jeezy Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mai
-
Kodak Black Caught On Camera With His New Boo
-
Viral Vibes Caught On Camera With Some Louisiana Legends (Bling Bling)
-
What Is Going On With R&B Singer Michel’le!? [VIDEO]