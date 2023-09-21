Happy Beyoncé Day in Dallas! The Beehive is locked and loaded for tonight’s Renaissance Tour at AT&T Stadium! We want to make sure fans have all their T’s crossed and I’s dotted BEFORE arriving to the concert. From bag policies, parking, and Uber rides we want to make sure everyone is ready to go!

THINGS TO KNOW:

Doors open at 6 p.m . All parking near the stadium will cost at least an extra $50 ! The parking lot will be open at 3 p.m.

. All parking near the stadium will cost at least ! The parking lot will be open at 3 p.m. The eastbound I-30 entrance from AT&T Way and Baird Farm Road will be closed off . Find another way home Felicia.

from AT&T Way and Baird Farm Road . Find another way home Felicia. If you’re catching a Lyft or Uber, Your ride will pick you up at Lot 15 on Slaughter Street and Web Street.

Last but not least, AT&T’s bag policy is VERY strict. Don’t make the mistake of carrying too much into the arena. After all, it is a concert! All you need is your wallet, a passion for fashion, and a good stretch before you leave home cause you’ll be dancing all night!