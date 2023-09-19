Young Dolph Delivered His Lambo To Dallas Fan 3 Years Ago

It’s been three years since 23 year-old Jackie Davilla from Dallas, TX got a personal visit from Paper Route Empire founder and late rapper Young Dolph. This however, was no ordinary meet and greet. The young lady had won a contest during a campaign for Dolph’s fifth studio album “Rich Slave” where fans that bought the album would automatically be entered for a chance to win the Memphis natives Lamborghini Aventador.

In an Instagram post Davilla wrote, “Today was an experience like no other. I felt surprised, nervous, shook, in plain disbelief all at the same time. It never crossed my mind that I would actually be the winner and that Young Dolph would literally give me his car, his half a million dollar car at that. Every time my husband and I would go to his concerts, I always told him, ‘I wish I could meet him for once so he can know that I even exist and maybe smoke a blunt with him.’ To finally get to meet him like this is simply amazing.”

Just one year later, Davilla decided to sell the car to help her family get a new home and start a business. Young Dolph caught wind of the sell and stuck to his motto in support by simply saying “GET PAID.”

