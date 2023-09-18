Listen Live
Local DFW News

Kodak Black Caught On Camera With His New Boo

Published on September 18, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Beat Featured Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Leave it up to the Florida gremlin aka Kodak Black to walk in your business and shut down all sales until his purchase has been

purchased. Caught on camera, but possibly on purpose while Dak decides on which new set of wheels he likes best . New Boo alert maybe sticking

around a little longer than the previous . New Tesla vibes loading for Kodak baby even if its a little to early to be bending corners.  \

Follow Ya Pilot P-skillz On All Platforms and Tune in Weekdays from 3 to 7 pm 

RELATED TAGS

Kodak Black New Boo Tesla

More from 97.9 The Beat

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close