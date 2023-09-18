Kodak Black Caught On Camera With His New Boo

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Leave it up to the Florida gremlin aka Kodak Black to walk in your business and shut down all sales until his purchase has been
purchased. Caught on camera, but possibly on purpose while Dak decides on which new set of wheels he likes best . New Boo alert maybe sticking
around a little longer than the previous . New Tesla vibes loading for Kodak baby even if its a little to early to be bending corners. \
