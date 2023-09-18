Halle Berry Beefing With Drake Was Not On Our 2023 Bingo Card

Drake has some explaining to do after Halle Berry called him out for using a photo of her without permission. His new song “Slime You Out” featuring SZA is gaining a lot of buzz, so when he posted a picture of the artwork featuring THE Halle Berry covered in green slime at the 2012 Kids Choice Awards, it instantly went viral.

The actress took to social media instantly to disapprove the photo and even shared some insight that she told Drake “No” when he asked her if it was cool.

Not sure if they’re still gonna be friends forever but we’ll keep you posted! In the meantime, check out the song below!

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack