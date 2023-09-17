Listen Live
Lil Wayne , Offset & The Rock Hit the Turf Colorado With Deion Sanders

Published on September 16, 2023

Lil Wayne , Offset, Key Glock and even The Rock are just a few of the heavy hitter celebrities showing up in the Colorado Buffalo stadium

to show support of the Prime Time icon himself Deion Sanders. Weezy F Baby also brought out Sanders as the team took the field right before first

quarter kick offed. Making him the first division one coach to ever enter the stadium with a rap performance. This highly anticipated rivalry between

these two Colorado teams are playing for pride and bragging rights. Lil Wayne even received a custom 17 Buffalo Jersey . Press play for a few

highlights.

Colorado Deion SAnders lil wayne

