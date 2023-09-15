Big Tex Is Two-Steppin In New Boots!

One thing we love about the season of the State Fair of Texas is all the fun building up to opening day. Outside of the recent Big Tex Choice Awards where locals submitted their food to be crowned the “Best In Texas”, the fair also hosts the Big Tex Boot Design Contest! This year, artists aged 10-79 years old submitted 300 designs for consideration from all around the country. The State Fair announced the winner Jessica Bonilla this morning who is homegrown from Irving, TX! Check out her design below!

You can check out Big Tex’s new Lucchese’s every day of the State Fair September 29 – October 22!

