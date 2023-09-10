New Black Girl Magic On The Tennis Court Thanks To CoCo

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Venus and Serena Williams hands down have been the only black faces to have such recognition on the Tennis Court for the last 2 decades.

Welp here we are nine days into September of 2023, celebrating a new African American name for the record books. Coco Gauff is the new U.S.

Open of 2023. Coco recently went viral for calling out the umpire for unfair calls on the tennis court. One week later this Florida native has come to

claim her crown. She became a pro back in 2018, now she has woke up the masses with her athletic ability. Press play for a true look into her history

making moment.

