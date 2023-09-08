97.9 The Beat
Ask Jerry Jones ANYTHING You Want With New AI Technology

Published on September 8, 2023

Just when we thought Jerry Jones had done it all, he’s outdone himself with the new AI technology at AT&T Stadium! The interactive experience features a hologram of the Cowboys owner and allows fans to ask questions about his life, the Boys, and whatever your imagination can come up with. According to Yahoo!  Sports, “The experience is available as part of the “Owner’s Experience Tour” at AT&T Stadium or a private group tour. Tickets for the former tour come in at $55 a pop on the AT&T Stadium website.”

The Kickback W/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P , Saturdays 12P-3P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack

