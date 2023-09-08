97.9 The Beat
Megan Thee Stallion Going BONGOS with Bardi

Published on September 8, 2023

Tina Snow is popping ALL they way out and showing the world nothing has changed about the H-Town Hottie! She teamed up with Cardi B for the highly anticipated release of their new song “Bongos” and did not disappoint! The music video, which has racked up more than 1.4 million views in less only 10 hours, pays homage to Cuban culture with lots of colors, big feathery hats, and of course baddies on the beach!

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow Me on Twitter @yojazzblack

