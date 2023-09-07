Cowboys Rookie Deuce Vaughn Gets Slimed By Nickelodeon

Congrats are in order for Dallas Cowboys Rookie, Deuce Vaughn, who won the very first NFL Preseason Nickelodeon Valuable Player award!

The Kansas State Wildcats running back was presented with the award by his teammate Rico Dowdle, who was signed as an undrafted free agent by The Boys after the 2020 Draft. Vaughn was very grateful for the shiny new trophy, but it seemed like the real fun for him was being slimed! “Getting slimed was something I always watched growing up, Vaughn said, “It was hard to get out, but we got it all out.”

AP also confirmed the NFL and CBS Sports will broadcast the Super Bowl on Feb 11, 2024 and have a “kids-centric presentation on Nickelodeon, marking the first time the Super Bowl has had an alternate telecast on another network.” The program will feature characters like Patrick Star from Spongebob Squarepants, and of course the world-famed Nickelodeon Slime. Take a look at last year’s collaboration!

