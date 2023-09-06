Cardi B & Offset Caught On Camera

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Looks like Cardi B & Offset are back outside and the paparazzi had plenty of time to share the moment.

Disney was the destination of choice for the power couples day of celebration for the join son Wave. Although

its a family affair while in motion even if complete strangers asked for pics or even steal them. Kulture seems to be enjoying

her little brothers birthday just find. Press play for the energy and action.

Follow Ya Pilot P-skillz on all platforms for a follow back