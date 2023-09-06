Cardi B & Offset Caught On Camera

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Looks like Cardi B & Offset are back outside and the paparazzi had plenty of time to share the moment.
Disney was the destination of choice for the power couples day of celebration for the join son Wave. Although
its a family affair while in motion even if complete strangers asked for pics or even steal them. Kulture seems to be enjoying
her little brothers birthday just find. Press play for the energy and action.
