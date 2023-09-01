“Murda Bend”Official Video Brings Creativity Back to DFW

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Ft. Worth artist Johnnie DamnD recently released the official video to his latest single “Murda Bend,” produced by Digi Norm of Digital University, Tuesday.

This creative and fun music video directed by Films by prophecy(Assistant Directed by Ceven Imperial), is filled with nostalgic scenes from the movie Friday and keeps the Dallas boogie movement alive with the new and trendy” Bend” dance taking the internet by storm.

Many took to the comments expressing their excitement and support for the the record. Some also saying the song reminds them of Dallas artist Fooly Faime of Yung Nation.

Check out the video and let us know if you rocking with it!