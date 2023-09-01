This interview has the potential to get us all cancelled, but Hollywood Unlocked’s CEO Jason Lee says “cancel culture only exists in the minds of people who are broken”…so here we go!

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Jason and The Morning Hustle crew discuss everything from Lizzo’s sexual harassment allegations and Billy Porter’s lack of support for black media outlets, to ‘down low’ industry celebrities and the Queen Elizabeth controversy. Not only has Jason Lee created a personal brand for himself, but he built a multi-million dollar media empire starting with just $100 and an Instagram account. One thing that can’t be denied is his hustle!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Wherever you want to go you’re going to get a hater…If I don’t get it through you I’m going to go build it, then when I’m on my stage I’m going to talk about you,” he says.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

See: Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee Said Queen Elizabeth Allegedly Died, Twitter Demands Receipts

Many call him “messy”, but Jason reveals that he takes pride in is speaking his mind and being honest when it comes to his opinion. Along with the tea, the former foster child also opens up about his therapy journey, maintaining healthy and mutually supportive industry relationships, and drops quite a few business gems along the way.

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM

Tune in to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings, 5-9am CT/6-10am ET, for more exclusives!

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Related:

Lizzo Gets Sued & Jason Lee Spills The Tea, Get The Latest Celebrity News From The Urban One Podcast Network Aug 4th, 2023

Pants On Fire: Twitter Declares Jason Lee A Liar After Usher Appears Unscathed

Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee Spills All the Tea on The Morning Hustle [WATCH] was originally published on themorninghustle.com