Open House Tonight For Dallas/Ft. Worth High Speed Rail System

After years of circulating rumors across the DFW, the high speed rail system that will connect Fort Worth, Dallas, and Arlington is on the way! This evening, the North Central Texas Council of Governments will be hosting a free open house for residents to discuss high speed tech and plan the route. The meeting will take place at 5 p.m. in Arlington at 616 Six Flags Drive and there will be a live presentation at Regional Transportation Council Livestream. NCTCOG will also be providing $6 roundtrip rides from the DFW CentrePort Station if residents request through the Arlington Transportation app! Download here: arlingtontx.gov/ondemand.

According to CBS DFW, “NCTCOG says a potential route has been identified along Highway 30 between downtown Dallas and downtown Fort Worth. There would be a stop added in the Arlington Entertainment District.” Take a look at NCTCOG’s Regional Plan for High-speed Rail Corridors.

Source: Mobility 2045, NCTCOG, 2018

Don’t panic if you can’t make the meeting tonight. There’s more opportunities for you to share your input at a future open house!

4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 at the Fort Worth Central Station Community Room

5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6 at the Tony Shotwell Life Center in Grand Prairie

4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 at the West Dallas Multipurpose Center

Looking to get involved but can’t make any of the meetings? Sign up for the NCTCOG Public Portal and submit your questions online!

In the heat of this discussion Amtrak is also looking to move the needle on connecting Dallas and Houston with a high speed train! Check out the video below of what could potentially be coming to the DFW!

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack, Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack