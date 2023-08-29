Yung Miami Just Got Extra Heated

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Looks like City Girl Yung Miami has discovered that there are two types of Virgos. Press play to hear her frustration in her voice when it comes

to “Black folk” messing up everything. No patience for party poopers is evident after listening to her energy. Almost A Surprise party fail. Press play

to hear how it all went down. Venting to fans and voicing her opinion seems to be a way of relaxation .

Follow Ya Pilot P-skillz on all platforms and tune in every day from 3 to 7pm on The Flight Zone