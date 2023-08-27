97.9 The Beat
Local DFW News

Keke Palmer Birthday Lunch Vibes With Her Ex Boyfriend

Published on August 26, 2023

Leave it up to Akeelah and the bee , aka Keke Palmer to shake up our timeliness one weekend at a time. Press play for the updated status

of her ex boyfriend Darius Jackson. Celebrating 30 years of  life with her child’s father was definitely on the agenda. Virgo nation may have beef with

her Ex after watching this entire video. After releasing some grown woman pics on her Instagram. Keke went live while out to eat with Darius, were

he got put in the hot seat again. Keke has also been in the studio cooking up hits, with Daniliegh.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in  Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat 

