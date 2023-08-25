Nicki Minaj Character Unlocked In Call of Duty

The Barbz are ALL IN for playing as Nicki Minaj on Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare II! According to GameSpot, “the Nicki Minaj Operator bundle is available from the Call of Duty Store for 2,400 Call of Duty Points, which is about $20.” Looks like the money will be worth it as the creators put in a lot of detail to make sure the character was super realistic making everything about the soldierette Badass and Pink, including her “Super Freaky” weapon blueprints. This is yet another accolade the rapper can add to her list of accomplishments as she is the “FIRST self-named female operator” on the game!

The Trini gyal has been unleashed in the gaming world! See trailer below!

Fans aren’t the only ones excited about the release. JT from the City Girls announced, “I don’t know how to play but ima learn!” This also isn’t the first time celebrities have been featured in game. 21 Savage and Snoop Dogg have also been rumored as special characters to unlock!

Snoop Dogg COD Graphic Screenshot

21 Savage COD Graphic Screenshot

Gamers are already enjoying Onika’s options, but more than that they’re having a blast with her spicy catch phrases and unique finishing moves including ” two roundhouse kicks to the enemy player’s skull, and a karate chop to a downed enemy’s neck!”

According to ESports Illustrated, there is also “anticipation for the return of the Nicki Minaj Operator bundle in Modern Warfare III, scheduled for release in November.”

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdyas 9A-3P , Saturdays 12P-3P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack