Good Burger 2 Teaser Released

Published on August 24, 2023

Can you believe it’s been 26 years since Nickelodeon stars Kenan & Kel delivered the classic Good Burger movie? Well this year the comedian duo are reuniting for Good Burger 2 set to be released in November of this year on Paramount+! Check out the trailer below!

 

