Kevin Hart Is Now In A WheelChair

Kevin Hart has always been down for a challenge. Although not knowing one’s limit can be a bad thing. Press play

and hear the breakdown of why Kevin Hart will be in wheelchair for the next 3 to 8 days. 44 years later Kevin has

been humbled tremendously. Attempting the 40 yard dash isn’t as easy as it used to be. Life lessons kicking in one

day at a time. Kevin shares his personal experience and position towards adulthood.