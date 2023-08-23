97.9 The Beat
Local DFW News

Kevin Hart Is Now In A WheelChair

Published on August 23, 2023

Kevin Hart has always been down for a challenge. Although not knowing one’s limit can be a bad thing. Press play

and hear the breakdown of why Kevin Hart will be in wheelchair for the next 3 to 8 days. 44 years later Kevin has

been humbled tremendously. Attempting the 40 yard dash isn’t as easy as it used to be. Life lessons kicking in one

day at a time. Kevin shares his personal experience and position towards adulthood.

 

