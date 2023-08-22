Shots Fired When Burglar Thought Home Was Empty

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Imagine being home and your door bell rings while the maintenance insist he needs to get inside to check your air filter. But when you

deny the entry he leaves but comes back with masked man , and a pistol wile kicking your door. If this sounds like a scene out of a movie,

unfortunately this clip is the real actual footage from this past weekend on August 19th. Press play for a break down of the facts pertaining this viral

clip. According to Smash The Topic , the fake maintenance man has been identified and arrested.

