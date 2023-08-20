T.i. Son Is Going Viral Because Of His New Teeth

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Looks like the internet is on a T.i.‘s son King new investment. Press play and check why King is going viral due to his

new teeth upgrade. Some comments and trolls our bringing the jokes front and center. Even T.i. in his own lil jokey joke in. King doesn’t seem to

phase by new jokes, and comments. The jokes floating the internet are a bit hilarious from “Teeth Keef “, to “Teeth Sweat”.