T.i. Son Is Going Viral Because Of His New Teeth

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Looks like the internet is on a T.i.‘s son King new investment. Press play and check why King is going viral due to his
new teeth upgrade. Some comments and trolls our bringing the jokes front and center. Even T.i. in his own lil jokey joke in. King doesn’t seem to
phase by new jokes, and comments. The jokes floating the internet are a bit hilarious from “Teeth Keef “, to “Teeth Sweat”.
-
T.I. Daughter Comes Clean About A Only Fans Page
-
T.i. & Son King Are Safe After Potential Robbery Overseas
-
Videos Show Brawl At Montgomery’s Riverfront Park, And It Was A Glorious Day In Black History
-
Lil Wayne Maybe A Grandpa Sooner Than We Think
-
Clarence Avant, The “Black Godfather,” Dies at 92
-
Viral Vibes Caught On Camera With Some Louisiana Legends (Bling Bling)
-
11 Songs Should Have Played During the Riverboat Brawl In Alabama
-
Tory Lanez Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion