T.i. Son Is Going Viral Because Of His New Teeth

Published on August 19, 2023

Looks like the internet is on a T.i.‘s son King new investment. Press play and check why King is going viral due to his

new teeth upgrade. Some comments and trolls our bringing the jokes front and center. Even T.i. in his own  lil jokey joke in. King doesn’t seem to

phase by new jokes, and comments. The jokes floating the internet are a bit hilarious from “Teeth Keef “, to “Teeth Sweat”.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in  Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat 

 

