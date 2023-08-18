Maui Disaster Sirens Never Went Off! Here’s How To Help

The wildfires in Lahaina Maui which started on Monday, August 7th, took 5 whole days for it to be 100% contained. Yesterday, the death toll rose to 111 people, and has now made this event the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. Investigators are still determining what sparked the wildfires, but speculate it could be downed power lines or a mixture of the extreme temperatures creating “fire weather”.

This morning, the head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency resigned after catching flack for not activating the disaster sirens, which many believe could have saved lives. He said during his press conference, he does not regret his decision due to the protocol in place for natural disasters. See below.

If you’d like to help organizations and survivors on the ground in Maui, check out the links below!

