T.I. Daughter Comes Clean About A Only Fans Page

Published on August 17, 2023

T.i.‘s family is all across the internet this week , when it comes to social media. T.i’s daughter normally  keeps her peace and

quiet in public. However Zonnique addresses the Onlyfans rumors. Press play for a legit answer to fans question. Zonnique is still

on her artist swag, but as of now she’s been doing some acting. From Tubi to a Tv near you check out the Grand Hustler’s baby girl.  “Rock the boat”

is the name of the film. She does admit to being hacked on Snap chat.

