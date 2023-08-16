Lil Wayne Maybe A Grandpa Sooner Than We Think

Follow The Beat On Twitter: [twitter-follow screen_name=’979thebeat’]
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Leave it up to the internet and inquiring minds about Reginae Carter’s future baby journey . Lil Wayne’s
daughter mom Toya keeps her answer about Reginae making her a grandma real short, sweet & certain.
Lil Wayne hasn’t chimed inyet , however Toya waste no time via social media shutting down the grandma talk.
Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat
-
T.i. & Son King Are Safe After Potential Robbery Overseas
-
Videos Show Brawl At Montgomery’s Riverfront Park, And It Was A Glorious Day In Black History
-
Clarence Avant, The “Black Godfather,” Dies at 92
-
Viral Vibes Caught On Camera With Some Louisiana Legends (Bling Bling)
-
11 Songs Should Have Played During the Riverboat Brawl In Alabama
-
Tory Lanez Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion
-
Krispy Kreme Offering A Dozen Donuts For $0.86! Here’s The Code
-
Black Pastor Dies After Being Hit By Police Patrol Car In ‘Unimaginable Tragedy’