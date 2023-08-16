Listen Live
Local DFW News

Usher Maybe The Reason KE KE Palmer Is Outside Single

Published on August 16, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Beat Featured Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: [twitter-follow screen_name=’979thebeat’]

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Welp looks like Usher’s improv performance at his Las Vegas show a couple weeks back. Possibly the main reason for Ke ke’s

recent split and journey to co parenting. Press play and peep her energy with the new unbothered  outside energy. Selfies with her “donk” in the

background maybe another hint that she’s living her best life.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in  Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat 

RELATED TAGS

Keke Palmer las vegas New Boo usher

More from 97.9 The Beat

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close