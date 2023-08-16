Usher Maybe The Reason KE KE Palmer Is Outside Single

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: [twitter-follow screen_name=’979thebeat’]

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Welp looks like Usher’s improv performance at his Las Vegas show a couple weeks back. Possibly the main reason for Ke ke’s

recent split and journey to co parenting. Press play and peep her energy with the new unbothered outside energy. Selfies with her “donk” in the

background maybe another hint that she’s living her best life.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat