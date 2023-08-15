Listen Live
T.i. & Son King Are Safe After Potential Robbery Overseas

Published on August 15, 2023

T.i. and King are in okay condition after what sounds like was a potential robbery outside of the country. Press play to hear

some inside details on what took place. Colombia trip almost gone wrong. King seems to be in good spirits after witnessing a potential

serious situation. Life in other countries isn’t how it is in America’s criminal justice system. Even the hotel employees were questioning Kings solo

ship around town.

colombia King Robbery T.I.

