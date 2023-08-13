Listen Live
Run DMC’s Last Live Performance For 50 Years Of Hip Hop Tribute

Published on August 13, 2023

This week in history the planet earth is celebrating 50 Years Of Hip Hop . Every true hip hop head, has their own introduction into the culture that

influenced the way they appreciate the Hip Hop genre. Press play and watch the original O.G.’s who contributed an extensive amount of energy and

style to the Hip Hop era perform in the hometown of the Hip Hop genre. From Adidas shoes to 3 stripe sweat suits Hip Hop has evolved over the

decades. Press play to be amazed and dazed with Rev Run & Easy D’s massive crowd control . All good things must come to a end. Check out an

final victory performance for 2 of the 3 NYC Icons. Yankee Stadium in New York Energy may bring chills to all 80 & 90 babies with ease.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in  Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat 

