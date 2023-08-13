Run DMC’s Last Live Performance For 50 Years Of Hip Hop Tribute

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
This week in history the planet earth is celebrating 50 Years Of Hip Hop . Every true hip hop head, has their own introduction into the culture that
influenced the way they appreciate the Hip Hop genre. Press play and watch the original O.G.’s who contributed an extensive amount of energy and
style to the Hip Hop era perform in the hometown of the Hip Hop genre. From Adidas shoes to 3 stripe sweat suits Hip Hop has evolved over the
decades. Press play to be amazed and dazed with Rev Run & Easy D’s massive crowd control . All good things must come to a end. Check out an
final victory performance for 2 of the 3 NYC Icons. Yankee Stadium in New York Energy may bring chills to all 80 & 90 babies with ease.
Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat
-
Videos Show Brawl At Montgomery’s Riverfront Park, And It Was A Glorious Day In Black History
-
‘Pee-Wee Herman’ Actor Paul Reubens Dead at 70
-
Black Pastor Dies After Being Hit By Police Patrol Car In ‘Unimaginable Tragedy’
-
Viral Vibes Caught On Camera With Some Louisiana Legends (Bling Bling)
-
11 Songs Should Have Played During the Riverboat Brawl In Alabama
-
Errol Spence Remains Dallas' Champion: Behind The Scenes
-
Krispy Kreme Offering A Dozen Donuts For $0.86! Here’s The Code
-
Tory Lanez Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion