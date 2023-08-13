Boosie Is Back OnLine With A PSA Like TSA

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Its just another day in the neighborhood for Louisiana Icon Boosie. Mr. no filter is back with a message for the fellas about women. Peep the voice

tone and temperature of Boosie’s true opinion about female knees. When keeping it real in public goes viral. Boosie keeping it real with the world at

all times is a key piece to his core audience. Boosie’s advice for the men is just another example of how real and raw of a character he is.

