Boosie Is Back OnLine With A PSA Like TSA

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter! [sailthru_widget fields=”email” sailthru_list=”subscribers”
Its just another day in the neighborhood for Louisiana Icon Boosie. Mr. no filter is back with a message for the fellas about women. Peep the voice
tone and temperature of Boosie’s true opinion about female knees. When keeping it real in public goes viral. Boosie keeping it real with the world at
all times is a key piece to his core audience. Boosie’s advice for the men is just another example of how real and raw of a character he is.
Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat
-
Videos Show Brawl At Montgomery’s Riverfront Park, And It Was A Glorious Day In Black History
-
‘Pee-Wee Herman’ Actor Paul Reubens Dead at 70
-
Black Pastor Dies After Being Hit By Police Patrol Car In ‘Unimaginable Tragedy’
-
Viral Vibes Caught On Camera With Some Louisiana Legends (Bling Bling)
-
11 Songs Should Have Played During the Riverboat Brawl In Alabama
-
Errol Spence Remains Dallas' Champion: Behind The Scenes
-
Krispy Kreme Offering A Dozen Donuts For $0.86! Here’s The Code
-
Tory Lanez Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion