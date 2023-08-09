DFW Job Fair Event Logo and Graphics_RD Dallas_January 2023
Boosie Chimes In On Tory Lanez 10 Year Prison Sentenced

Published on August 9, 2023

Boosie Boo is no stranger to the justice system. Torey Lanez has recently received his sentencing from that crazy night

in Los Angeles, that involved Megan Thee Stallion being shot in the foot. Press play and peep Boosie‘s energy when it comes to

Tory’s situation. After being found guilty, there are a lot of mixed emotions involved since the 2020 incident. Check out Boosie having his daily

break down via social media. Do you feel like Tory’s sentence is justified or nah ? Call P-skillz now 844-787-1979

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in  Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat 

