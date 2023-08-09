Boosie Chimes In On Tory Lanez 10 Year Prison Sentenced

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Boosie Boo is no stranger to the justice system. Torey Lanez has recently received his sentencing from that crazy night
in Los Angeles, that involved Megan Thee Stallion being shot in the foot. Press play and peep Boosie‘s energy when it comes to
Tory’s situation. After being found guilty, there are a lot of mixed emotions involved since the 2020 incident. Check out Boosie having his daily
break down via social media. Do you feel like Tory’s sentence is justified or nah ? Call P-skillz now 844-787-1979
-
Videos Show Brawl At Montgomery’s Riverfront Park, And It Was A Glorious Day In Black History
-
‘Pee-Wee Herman’ Actor Paul Reubens Dead at 70
-
Black Pastor Dies After Being Hit By Police Patrol Car In ‘Unimaginable Tragedy’
-
Viral Vibes Caught On Camera With Some Louisiana Legends (Bling Bling)
-
Carlee Russell Arrested, Criminally Charged For Fake Abduction
-
11 Songs Should Have Played During the Riverboat Brawl In Alabama
-
Errol Spence Remains Dallas' Champion: Behind The Scenes
-
Krispy Kreme Offering A Dozen Donuts For $0.86! Here’s The Code