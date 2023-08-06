Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage & Snoop Dogg On Gun Duty

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, & Snoop Dogg are officially confirmed to be introduced into the Call of Duty game zone.

Press play for a break down on the Season 5 updates for skin operators & guns. Modern Warfare is on the rise of expansion while

bringing a variety of Hip Hop to the party. Check out what these rap icons will look like during competitive shoot outs and foot chases.

Snoop Dogg may have been the first rapper added to the roster based off his contribution to hip hop. With a 50 year celebration it only makes

sense to add a real deal legend to the game in order to bring awareness to the gaming community.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat 