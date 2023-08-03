97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

The maker of the popular Texas Pete brand of hot sauce is being sued. The reason: It’s not actually made in Texas.

As reported by WFMY News 2, California native Phillip White is suing T.W. Garner Food Company for false advertising. White said that the title on the bottle was misleading and that he never would’ve bought it if he knew it wasn’t made in Texas.

FYI: T.W. Garner Food Company is based out of Winston-Salem, NC.

White filed the lawsuit last year, claiming that the company “cheated its way to a market-leading position in the $3 billion dollar hot sauce industry.”

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

In addition to the location of where its made, White says that there’s nothing “Texas” about the ingredients, as they are similar to Louisiana-style hot sauces.

He’s asking for unspecified damages and for the company to remove “Texas” from their labels.

Attorneys for the T.W. Garner Food Company filed a motion to dismiss, but a judge has denied the motion, allowing the suit to move forward.

In a statement, T.W. Garner said, “We will vigorously defend ourselves from these meritless claims. We would like to thank our customers, employees, vendors, and the public for your outpouring of support, as well as, your creative commentary. You are the reason the Texas Pete® brand is so special.“

The statement also referred to the “about” page on the Texas Pete website, which explains how the hot sauce got its name. You can visit the website HERE.

Maker of “Texas Pete” Hot Sauce Sued… For Not Making The Sauce In Texas was originally published on foxync.com