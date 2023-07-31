Listen Live
‘I Don’t Even Like football, I Just Like Hitting People’, First Round Pick Mazi Smith Says at Cowboys Training Camp

Published on July 31, 2023

It’s almost that time again folks! Let’s get ready for some good ole’ Texas football. The real work begins when the boys are able to pad up, get straight to it and prepare for this upcoming NFL football season.

Today, first round pick Mazi Smith was excited to pad up for the first time at the Cowboys Training Camp in Oxnard, California. I think it’s safe to say that Mazi is play 0 games and is ready to prove himself! WFAA Mike Leslie caught up with smith after practice Monday.

Today’s practice seemed to have went well for Mazi, after he expresses this is the time to really put in the work, and perfect technique with full speed and physicalness. The defense team has something really special on their hands with amazing potential, and we can’t wait to see what Mazi adds to America’s Team this year.

