Frisco Police Pull Over Family With Guns Drawn By Mistaken Plate Entry

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat

According to CNN, the Frisco Police chief reportedly issued an apology Friday following a big mistake made by authorities during a traffic stop. A Little Rock Arkansas family visiting from out of town for an AAU Basketball tournament, was accused of having a stolen vehicle. chief reportedly issued an apology Friday following a big mistake made by authorities during a traffic stop. A Little Rock Arkansas family visiting from out of town for an AAU Basketball tournament, was accused of having a stolen vehicle.

The police authorities allegedly ran a Dodge Charger license plate, but entered Arizona instead of Arkansas, which led him to believe the vehicle was stolen. The vehicle came back not correct which kicked off a “high risk stop”. Do you think things could have been done differently ?