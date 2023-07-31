Listen Live
Frisco Police Pull Over Family With Guns Drawn By Mistaken Plate Entry

Published on July 31, 2023

According to CNN, the Frisco Police chief reportedly issued an apology Friday following a big mistake made by authorities during a traffic stop. A Little Rock Arkansas family visiting from out of town for an AAU Basketball tournament, was accused of having a stolen vehicle.

The police authorities allegedly ran a Dodge Charger license plate, but entered Arizona instead of Arkansas, which led him to believe the vehicle was stolen. The vehicle came back not correct which kicked off a “high risk stop”. Do you think things could have been done differently ?

 

 

